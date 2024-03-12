NWSL Season Preview 2024: Washington Spirit to head into new chapter with Rodman and Giraldez at the center
After numerous changes on and off the pitch over the last few months, the Washington Spirit head into the 2024 NWSL season with plenty of questions.
It has all been downhill ever since that trophy lift on Nov. 20, 2021. Ten regular season wins between 2022 and 2023 are not going to get the job done, especially with an owner as ambitious as Michelle Kang.
With the Mark Parsons experiment a complete disaster, the Washington Spirit turned the page this offseason. It heads into the new campaign loaded with youth, one of the most decorated coaches in women's club football set to take charge mid-season, and of course, arguably the face of the USWNT's future.
Adrián González will act as Washington's sideline leader on a temporary basis while the franchise awaits the highly anticipated arrival of ex-UEFA Women's Champions League winner Jonatan Giráldez from Barcelona. Kang pulled out her wallet to secure the services of the Spaniard, reportedly set to pay quintuple his salary at Barca. You can see why. Before even turning 33, Giraldez has seen the summit of European women's club football, leading the Spanish powerhouse to seven trophies since his promotion to the first-team manager. He brings over his tactical brilliance and experience meshing some of the best players in the world to equal unprecedented European success.
On top of the cash, the passion to create something of his making here in the United States capital had to be a key reason that enticed him to depart one of the most well-known clubs in the world. That clean slate was something Washington focused on this offseason, making some surprise moves to acquire promising draft prospects.
The Spirit embark on a new chapter without two of its most influential pieces to success over the course of the last three campaigns. Three out of its top-six goal contributors from 2023 are set to suit up for another outfit in 2024. On NWSL Draft night, the club shipped out Iron Woman Sam Staab, and creative midfield play-maker Ashley Sanchez in exchange for two top-five selections and some allocation money.
The club also dealt its leading assist-getter from last season, Dorian Bailey, to new outfit Bay FC for expansion draft protection. Ashley Hatch isn't going elsewhere anytime soon, though despite rumors that a move to Utah Royals may be in her near future. The club's leading scorer in 2023 inked a three-year contract with a 2027 option on March 5.
On the market, the two biggest incomings for the Spirit were USWNT defender Casey Krueger from the Chicago Red Stars and now former NC Courage attacker Brittany Ratcliffe. The 33-year-old lock-down one-on-one defender penned a three-year contract with Washington, most likely slotting into that left-back position, moving Canadian Gabrielle Carle to center half. Ratcliffe, who is a sensational distributor of the ball, sitting in the 82nd percentile in pass completion percentage for attacking midfielders, should fit right in. Look for her off the bench in the beginning, potentially a player the coaching staff can deploy to alter the contest.
Washington Spirit: Projected starting XI (4-3-3):
Goalkeeper: Aubrey Kingsbury
Defenders (4): Tara McKeown, Casey Krueger, Gabrielle Carle, Annaïg Butel
Midfielders (3): Andi Sullivan, Paige Metayer, Croix Bethune
Forwards (3): Ashley Hatch, Trinity Rodman, Ouleymata Sarr
Washington Spirit Most Important Player: Forward, Trinity Rodman
Somehow, someway, Spirit superstar Trinity Rodman missed out on being among the nominees for the U.S. Soccer Female Player of the Year. It was straight-up unjust. With that being said, it's quite clear who is at the epicenter of Washington's future.
Last year in NWSL league play, Rodman finished second behind only the MVP Kerolin in successful take-ons. The 21-year-old is simply a live wire with the ball at her feet. Don't try to dance with her. She'll make you pay in the form of embarrassment.
Without an experienced player like Ashley Sanchez pulling the strings, a lot may be on Rodman on the right flank to conjure up some magic before the youngsters can get their feet wet. The real question is what can Rodman become if she isn't asked to carry so many responsibilities? With Krueger at wing-back, the hope is the 21-year-old shouldn't have to drop back defensively a whole lot, something we saw consistently in 2023.
She started in 19 matches under Mark Parsons, playing a role in seven goals, good for second on the team. Coming off multiple campaigns with 13 or more goal contributions, Rodman experienced a dip in 2023. Rodman's second half of the campaign was filled with struggles as Parsons moved into a 4-2-3-1 formation with the idea of getting as much attacking quality on the pitch at once. Turns out -- success didn't follow. This is set to be a massive year for the USWNT star, especially with the Olympics this summer.
Washington Spirit best-case scenario for the 2024 NWSL season: Jonatan Giráldez's system thrives while the youth begin to build the future's foundation
There may be more questions for this club than any returning to the league in 2024. How will the young players adapt to the professional game? What does Tara McKeown's second season as a defender look like under new leadership? Which players will thrive the most under this possession style of football that González and Giraldez aim to deploy in their first season at the helm? What is this transitional period with an interim leader going to look like? It doesn't even end there.
Getting everyone comfortable in the new system is goal No. 1 in the first few weeks of the season. Due to the youth, it may take a little more time. The former USC and Georgia star Croix Bethune is the player everyone should have their eyes on. The two-time Pac-12 Midfielder of the Year is someone who can slot right into that No. 10 role seamlessly. How quickly does she create those partnerships, particularly with Rodman out wide and Hatch just in front at the nine?
The aim for Washington this season should be to create a successful identity under these Spaniards within a transitional league on both ends after losing two core assets in the offseason. We probably won't really know what this team looks like until June or July. Like Emma Hayes with the USWNT, will that damage the Spirit's chances of 2024 success? Who knows, but it is very much a possibility.
Washington Spirit projected finish: 12th in the NWSL table
There are just too many unknowns heading into this season for this club for us to slot it into the postseason picture. Kang has made it quite evident, she expects an improvement from last year. If the players adapt to the system quickly and Rodman finds MVP-type form for an extended stretch, there is no question that this club can compete for one of those eight playoff spots.
A lot of things have to go right. Experience is going to have to step up, and the young newcomers are going to have to learn quickly. Like they sang in Frozen 2 -- "Into the Unknown." Washington is very much heading into that in 2024. With that being said, the other side could feature an abundance of success.