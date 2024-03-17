NY Giants disrespect Saquon Barkley with latest free agency development
Did the New York Giants disrespect Saquon Barkley after he signed with the Philadelphia Eagles?
By Mark Powell
New York Giants fans weren't thrilled when star running back Saquon Barkley signed with the Philadelphia Eagles, of all teams, in NFL free agency. Barkley sent a message to Giants fans just a few days ago in which he explained his decision to sign with a rival, and aimed to make amends.
"The last three days have been a whirlwind of emotions, but I wanted to take a minute and acknowledge all the Giant fans that have supported me and my family over the last six years. When I was drafted here I wanted my impact off the field to rival the accomplishments on it, and I can only hope that I came close to doing that. I'm forever grateful to the Mara and Tisch family and the wonderful people working in the Giants organization. The fans in New York and New Jersey will forever hold a place in my heart. Ultimately, the NFL is a business, and I hope that everyone can respect my decision," Barkley said.
Barkley ultimately went where he could get the most guaranteed money. He signed a three-year, $37.5 million deal with the Eagles. New York reportedly didn't make an offer that came close. Saquon was one of several players who signed with former rivals this offseason, including Aaron Jones and Patrick Queen.
The NFL is a business, after all, and the players need to get theirs when the opportunity arises. This is especially true with a depreciating position like running back.
To replace Barkley, the Giants signed Devin Singletary. While no lone player will be able to make up for Barkley's impact on the offense, Singletary has experience as a lead back and should prove viable in a backfield by committee.
Yet, the Giants took the idea of replacing Barkley a step too far, as they gave Singletary Saquon's old number.
Giving away Barkley's number this early is suspect to say the least, even if Singletary requested it. While the Giants must eventually move on, Barkley's departure is still so fresh. Surely this could have waited a year.