NY Jets: Should Joe Douglas be calling the Raiders for Davante Adams?
Though Davante Adams has thus far been rumored to be unavailable in a trade, the Jets should still try to make a move to convince the Raiders to trade him.
By James Nolan
No one expected the New York Jets to be 4-3 at the trade deadline after losing four-time MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers in the first drive of the season. Yet here we are, with Zach Wilson giving fans playoff aspirations.
The former BYU quarterback has been throwing the ball much better over the past four weeks, as he's thrown for 870 yards, three touchdowns, and just one interception.
Over the offseason, there was lots of hype surrounding the Jets' defense, and it's starting to come to fruition. New York has one of the best defenses in the NFL, as they've forced multiple turnovers against some of the game's very best QBs. Patrick Mahomes threw two interceptions against Robert Saleh's defense. Josh Allen and Jalen Hurts both threw three interceptions against the Jets defense.
Over the offseason Jets GM Joe Douglas took his new quarterback's advice and signed wide receiver Allen Lazard. The plan was for him to be the team's number two WR, behind 2022's Offensive Rookie of the Year Garrett Wilson.
As talented as the former Ohio State star is, he still needs help. Lazard hasn't provided that help consistently, as he has the second-worst drop rate in the NFL at 19%.
Douglas has a few more hours to strike a move to bring in another weapon for his young quarterback, and rumors are popping up of star receivers being on the block. Even though it's been reported that the Las Vegas Raiders don't want to trade WR Davante Adams, he could still force their hand.
With a glaring need for a second receiver, the Jets should be trying to convince the Raiders to move their star WR. The frustrations are certainly showing, as Adams's body language hasn't indicated he's enjoying his stay in Vegas. So why not try to bring him to New York?
Should Douglas be calling for the Raiders for Adams?
After a terrible Monday Night Football showing by the Raiders in Week 8, no one looks more frustrated than the superstar WR.
A few years back when Adams signed with Las Vegas, he was under the impression that his good friend Derek Carr would be beside him long-term.
It has been the exact opposite. After leading the league in receiving touchdowns last season with 14, Adams has just three through the first eight weeks with new QB Jimmy Garoppolo. It's clear as day that the 30-year-old WR is not having a good time this season, and rumors of his time being up in Las Vegas were brewing not too long ago.
With the need for another receiver to help both Wilson's in New York and Rodgers's connection to Adams, it would make sense for Douglas to call Raiders GM Dave Ziegler.
As mentioned earlier, the Jets defense is not an issue whatsoever. Outside of Wilson, the receiving room lacks talent. Randall Cobb is running out of gas, Lazard is dropping passes, and Xavier Gipson has one catch this season.
At 4-3 with rumors of Rodgers hopeful to make a miraculous return later this season, the Jets should add more talent to the roster at the deadline. One of the biggest areas on the team where they need talent is the receiving room. With Adams rumored to be available, New York should be all in.