NY Mets top 5 prospect emerges as potential rotation option
Exciting news for New York Mets fans as Christian Scott showcases his power arm and potential to make an impact in the upcoming season. Will he be the young pitcher the team needs?
By James Nolan
The New York Mets lack starting rotation depth headed into 2024 and will be without their ace, Kodai Senga, to start the season. Luckily, one of their top prospects is showing terrific signs during Spring Training, and he could find himself on the big league club at some point this season.
In his recent outing earlier today, Christian Scott flew through four strong innings while striking out seven and allowing just two hits. He touched 97 MPH, giving Mets fans hope that they have a homegrown pitching product that could make an impact.
Christian Scott is turning heads in New York
Right now, he’s listed as the Mets' No. 5-ranked prospect. The 24-year-old is eager to climb the ladder quickly and join the Mets in Queens for the upcoming season. With New York’s thin starting rotation, they might give Scott the call early on.
Across 19 minor league starts in 2023, the young right-hander showcased his power arm. He held a 2.57 ERA while striking out 107 batters over 87.2 innings of work.
The right-hander has velocity and control behind his fastball, with a lethal slider and respectable change-up. At 24 years old, Scott has quite a bit of time to add to his arsenal.
If Scott can adjust accordingly in the majors, he could become an impact pitcher for the Mets. New York doesn’t have anyone on their rotation younger than 30 outside of Tylor Megill, who’s filling in for Senga.
The Mets used to be a team known for developing pitchers, but in recent years, it’s started to fade. Scott could change the narrative if he burst onto the scene in 2024, and he has all the tools to do so.
With the Mets' current rotation, it’s hard to imagine Scott doesn’t get an opportunity to prove himself in MLB at some point. Only Jose Quintana posted a respectable ERA in 2023, as the rest had an ERA above 4.00.
As it looks right now, Scott is the next man up. With what he’s been showing this spring, it’s hard to argue he won’t impress when his time comes. For now, Mets fans will keep a close eye on their pitching prospect for his minor league starts.