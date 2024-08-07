5 Oakland A’s players that weren’t traded at the deadline but will be gone this offseason
By Jacob Mountz
At the trade deadline, the A’s dealt Lucas Erceg and Paul Blackburn to gain a haul of four prospects. One would’ve suspected a fire sale from the A’s considering they hold the last-place spot in the AL West and have the second-worst record in the league. Strangely, none of their best pieces went to different clubs. Could this be because they have a burgeoning farm system waiting to make the jump and they expect their best players to lead a new, young core to the postseason in the near future?
Short answer, no. The A’s have one prospect on the MLB’s Top 100 Prospects list, that being shortstop Jacob Wilson who has already made the jump to the MLB (1-1 in the majors, currently injured). If they don’t do something this offseason or next trade deadline, their team will be in very bad shape for the coming years. Luckily, the A’s have some very desirable trade pieces that would bring them enough talented prospects to build a competitive team for the foreseeable future.
So, who will be moving?
5. Miguel Andujar
Miguel Andujar will be in the last year of his contract next season. Whether it’s during the offseason or the trade deadline, he is definitely gone. Andujar’s career has been hampered by injuries since coming in second place to Shohei Ohtani for the 2018 AL ROY. But this year, after coming back from yet another injury, he has impressed. The A’s leftfielder (who can also play first and third) is slashing .295/.322/.402 with four home runs through 244 ABs.
While not his best power numbers, Andujar is proving he can still hit. Should he regain his power, he will be a well-rounded threat at the plate. But with his long history of injuries, Andujar would be better traded over the offseason. If he were to be injured in his walk year before being traded, the A’s would lose a valuable opportunity.
4. Shea Langeliers
A’s catcher, Shea Langeliers doesn’t really get enough credit due to his low average an on-base numbers, but he actually has a lot to offer. Langeliers is slashing .207/.271/.445 with 21 HR through 335 ABs. His 15.95 AB/HR rate tops all qualifying catchers.
Langeliers is 15th in the MLB in barrels with a percentage of 9.8. This essentially means he hits the ball hard and at an optimal trajectory consistently. Langeliers will be a free agent in 2029 giving his supposed next team plenty of control.
3. JJ Bleday
JJ Bleday might not be the flashiest name on the trading block, but don’t let that fool you. Bleday is third in the MLB in doubles this season with 32 (he also has four triples). He is also fourth in OPS among all qualifying centerfielders. This season, the A’s centerfielder is slashing .243/.322/.440 with 13 HR through 400 ABs.
Like Langeliers, he will be a free agent in 2029. The A’s might do well should they market his name a little during the offseason.
2. Brent Rooker
One of the top names during the trade deadline was Brent Rooker, and rightfully so. Rooker is having a monster year. Slashing .288/.366/.587 with 28 HR, Rooker is now one of the best bats in the game. He is sixth in the MLB in OPS, sixth in offensive WAR (using FanGraphs’ Off metric), seventh in barrels, T-seventh in HR, and fifth in SLG.
Rooker is mainly a DH, which seemingly discouraged teams from pursuing him at the trade deadline, but he also plays the corner outfield positions on occasion. Rooker is signed through 2027. Some teams may have held off on Rooker to pursue free agent Juan Soto after the year is up. But once he signs, Rooker might be at the top of the trade market.
1. Mason Miller
Mason Miller was another one of the most buzzworthy names on the trade market. He consistently throws over 100 mph, he racks up strikeouts and is one of the most electric relievers in the game. Miller, thus far, has pitched to a 2.21 ERA through 40.2 innings collecting 70 Ks while holding hitters to a .146 AVG.
Miller recently fell on the injured list but is making his way back. He will undoubtedly be the topic of a lot of chatter this offseason. Miller will be a free agent in 2030 at which time he can be a stellar closer for an ambitious team looking for a World Series trophy.