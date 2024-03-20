Oakland head coach puts Kentucky on upset alert in March Madness
The Kentucky Wildcats enter March Madness as a No. 3 seed, Yet, Oakland head coach Greg Kampe put them on upset alert.
By Mark Powell
The Kentucky Wildcats have emerged as one of the best teams in the SEC, and one of the better offensive performers in the NCAA Tournament. Yet, where Kentucky struggles, other teams may thrive. The Wildcats learned a valuable lesson in losing to St. Peter's last season. They will not make similar mistakes against Oakland, one would hope.
Oakland head coach Greg Kampe gave Kentucky all the bulletin-board material they need heading into the round-of-64 matchup.
“For me, this was the best matchup I think we could get as we were trying to figure it all out,” Kampe said to a local radio station.
Did Oakland give Kentucky and John Calipari bulletin-board material?
Unfortunately for Kampe, that quote could be used out of context and against Oakland by John Calipari. Kampe was actually logical in his approach, suggesting that he wants his team in a primetime spot in hopes of building the program.
“One is this is primetime (slot). We get to play at 7 o’clock on CBS with the A-team on the telecast. All that stuff,” Kampe said. “That’s what you want when you’re in this. You want your kids to have a chance to be in the spotlight. That was No. 1.”
The backcourt of Austin Reeves and Rob Dillingham could very well determine Kentucky's fate in the NCAA Tournament, as both players are among the most talented on the roster and in college basketball in general. Dillingham is expected be a lottery pick in this summer's NBA Draft.
Kampe also suggested that Oakland was lucky to face Kentucky because of their blue blood status. From a branding perspective, a win over Kentucky would do wonders for the Golden Grizzlies.
“No. 2, you got maybe the biggest blue blood of them all. I think the guy in East Lansing (Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo) is the best coach in the country, but Cal is right there with him," Kampe said.
For Kampe and Oakland, a matchup with Kentucky is appealing for multiple reasons. They just shouldn't poke the Wildcats too much while they're at it.