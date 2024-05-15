Odell Beckham Jr. contract details make deal a huge win for Dolphins

Dolphins WR Odell Beckham's 1-year, $3 million deal.



• $1.79M signing bonus.

• $1.21M base salary.

• Up to $2.2M in upside tied to catches.

• Up to $2.2M in upside tied to yards.

• Up to $850K in upside tied to TDs.

• $2.015M cap number.



Full details in the Notes ⤵️⤵️ https://t.co/LbUVgm7ydO