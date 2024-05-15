Odell Beckham Jr. contract details make deal a huge win for Dolphins
By Lior Lampert
Adding three-time Pro Bowler Odell Beckham to a receiving corps already consisting of All-Pro Tyreek Hill and ascending 2021 first-round pick Jaylen Waddle is more appealing in theory than practice nowadays, which is why there hasn't been much buzz or hype surrounding the Miami Dolphins signing him to a one-year deal earlier this offseason. But he could be a massive bargain based on the recent contract details revealed to us, per Albert Breer of The MMQB.
Initial reports stated that Beckham and the Dolphins reached an agreement on a one-year pact "worth up to" $8.25 million, which is true, albeit misleading. But Breer was kind enough to break down what milestones the veteran receiver must reach to get paid in full:
Beckham has already received a $1.79 million signing bonus and boasts a $1.21 million base salary for 2024. He can earn "up to $2.2 million in upside" tied to catches and yards, with a chance to rack up an additional $850,000 in connection to the amount of touchdowns he scores. Moreover, he carries a $2.105 dead cap hit -- a team-friendly cost.
While Beckham figures to slot in as no-best than the third option in the passing game hierarchy for the Dolphins and the receiving depth chart, Miami will have no problem paying him all the money in his incentive-laden deal if he emerges as a legitimate threat alongside Hill and Waddle. But being on the field consistently has been an issue for the 2014 AP Offensive Rookie of the Year in the latter stages of his career, which is half the battle.
Beckham has missed multiple games in every season since 2020 (excluding 2022 when he sat out the entire year while waiting to sign with a team), and he constantly battled injuries in his lone season with the Baltimore Ravens in 2023, prompting them to use him sparingly. But when they did, he looked visibly slower, lacked burst and was ineffective for the most part.
Regardless, a change of scenery and a new, heavily incentivized contract could work wonders for both Beckham and the Phins.