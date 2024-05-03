Updated Dolphins WR depth chart after signing Odell Beckham Jr.
Here is how the wide receiver depth chart for the Miami Dolphins shakes out after the latest addition of three-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion Odell Beckham Jr.
By Lior Lampert
The Miami Dolphins signed three-time Pro Bowler Odell Beckham Jr. to a heavily incentivized one-year contract on Friday to form arguably the best wide receiver trio in the NFL between the likes of him, All-Pro Tyreek Hill, and ascending fourth-year speedster Jaylen Waddle.
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will have no shortage of pass-catching options this upcoming season. Meanwhile, head coach Mike McDaniel should have plenty of continued success dialing up plays for this high-powered Miami offense, which finished third in points per game (27.9) in 2023, with Beckham now in the picture to round out what is quickly becoming a crowded receiving room.
Between Hill, Waddle, slot receiver Braxton Berrios, and now the offseason additions of Beckham and tight end Jonnu Smith, there comes a question of how will the pecking order shake out with so many mouths to feed. Moreover, Miami involves their running backs in the receiving game -- Raheem Mostert and De'Von Achane each caught at least 25 passes and earned no less than 32 targets this past season.
So, where does Beckham fall on the receiver depth chart after signing with the Phins?
Updated Dolphins WR depth chart after signing Odell Beckham Jr.
Depth Chart Position
Player Name
WR1
Tyreek Hill
WR2
Jaylen Waddle
WR3
Odell Beckham Jr.
WR4
Braxton Berrios
WR5
River Cracraft
WR6
Malik Washington
WR7
Tahj Washington
It feels safe to assume Beckham will instantly supplant Berrios as the WR3 on the depth chart, and playing the slot could be a boon for the former's value as he enters the latter stages of his career, losing a step physically but still being one of the premier route-runners in the NFL.
Behind Berrios is veteran River Cracraft, who the team re-signed to a one-year, $1.24 million deal in March. However, sixth-round rookie Malik Washington could surpass both players quickly after McDaniel reportedly "had been bugging" general manager Chris Grier to select him for several rounds.
Former USC wide receiver Tahj Washington, who Miami chose with the No. 241 overall pick of the NFL Draft, also has an inside track to earning a roster spot this offseason because of his special teams prowess, topping off what looks to be arguably the deepest group of pass-catchers in the league.