Odell Beckham Jr.'s first visit could be a real threat to the Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs could lose out on a potential free agent target in Odell Beckham Jr., who is set to visit with an AFC contender on Thursday.
By Scott Rogust
The Kansas City Chiefs are on a mission to become the first team to win a Super Bowl in three consecutive seasons. With that, they needed to fix one area of the team that struggled in 2023, and that was at wide receiver. The team already signed former Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown to a one-year contract to pair alongside Rashee Rice. But the team could still stand to add another pass-catcher or two heading into the season.
One player on the free agent market is Odell Beckham Jr., who was released by the Baltimore Ravens this offseason. In the past, the Chiefs had expressed interest in bringing in the three-time Pro Bowler and one-time Super Bowl champion, but obviously, no deal had been reached. This is their chance to do so. But there is a team threatening to take Beckham away from them, and they are in the AFC.
According to CBS Sports senior NFL insider Josina Anderson, Beckham was scheduled to visit the Miami Dolphins on Thursday. The Athletic senior NFL insider Dianna Russini confirmed that Beckham was at the Dolphins facility on Thursday morning.
Dolphins a major threat to sign Odell Beckham Jr. away from Chiefs
The Dolphins notably have Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, both of whom are speedsters, as their top wide receivers entering the 2024 season. Even with those two, the Dolphins struggled against the Chiefs in the Wild Card Round, losing 26-7. Adding a third quality wide receiver option could do wonders for head coach Mike McDaniel's squad.
Beckham is coming off his first season since tearing his ACL in Super Bowl 56 as a member of the Los Angeles Rams. With the Ravens, Beckham recorded 35 receptions for 565 yards and three touchdowns on 64 targets.
Beckham was Baltimore's No. 2 receiver, as rookie Zay Flowers shined in his first year, catching 77-of-108 targets for 858 yards and five touchdowns. Not to mention, tight end Isaiah Likely stepped up for an injured Mark Andrews, catching 30 passes for 411 yards and five touchdowns on 40 targets.
When it comes to name value, Beckham stands out above the rest of the wide receivers in free agency. However, the NFL Draft class is rich with legitimate wide receiver prospects, so that could prevent teams from making a move.
The Chiefs have the 32nd overall pick in the first round and could still land a difference-making wideout if they so choose, the class is that deep. The team has already made splash in free agency with the Brown signing. It remains to be seen if they will target Beckham, that is if the Dolphins let him leave the facility on Thursday.