Official Kansas City Twitter account disowns Harrison Butker over offensive comments
Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker has gone viral over the past couple of days, but it hasn't been in the way that he may have wanted to.
Butker had the honor of giving a speech at the Benedictine College graduation ceremony and he certainly tried to fill the allotted time to the brim. Instead of trying to fully break down all the offensive comments and ideas that Butker crammed into a 19-minute speech, though, I'll let you watch for yourself.
Butker used his time to discredit the work that women were doing in their pursuit of higher education. He lessened women, including the ones in the room with him, to mothers and wives, rather than individuals with a purpose outside of that.
Somehow, there's a portion of the country that has taken his side in this whole thing. Not the official X/Twitter account of Kansas City though.
Kansas City wanted no part of claiming Harrison Butker in since-deleted tweet
The official Kansas City X/Twitter account was quick to point something out, in an incredibly timed tweet where they stated that Butker lived in the city of Lee's Summit, not in Kansas City.
They would go on to put out an apology for the tweet after deleting it, stating that it was never meant to be posted in the first place, but who can blame them?
The fact that Butker was given the opportunity to speak at a college graduation commencement and chose to take it towards his opinions and politics is almost unheard of. This is a time for celebration. Celebration of all. Celebration of the men and the women that had worked hard over their time at school to earn their degrees.
To put down women when given a platform like this is astounding. No amount of apology from anybody can undo the harm that Butker brought to the hardworking women in attendance that day. For some, this speech is a debate topic, but for the women who spent four years to earn a degree, this is another example of an unfair and unjust obstacle they'll have to climb in order to be successful.