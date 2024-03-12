Is OG Anunoby playing tonight? Latest injury update for 76ers vs. Knicks
OG Anunoby has been out for over a month after undergoing elbow surgery. Here is the latest on the Knicks star.
By Curt Bishop
The New York Knicks were expected to receive a boon with the impending return of star forward OG Anunoby tonight against the Philadelphia 76ers.
After being acquired from the Toronto Raptors in exchange for R.J. Barrett, Anunoby suffered an elbow injury and underwent surgery, which has caused him to miss 18 consecutive games and sit on the sidelines for over a month.
Anunoby was expected to return tonight against Philadelphia. However, the latest NBA injury report suggests that he may still need some extra time.
On the injury report, Anunoby is listed as questionable to return tonight when the Knicks take on the Sixers.
OG Anunoby questionable vs. 76ers
Anunoby helped the Knicks go on a hot streak after he was acquired. However, he was injured in a win against the Miami Heat on January 27.
Fortunately, he appears close to returning, but his status is obviously in question for tonight's game. The Knicks own a record of 37-27, which is good for fourth in the Eastern Conference. But they've lost six of their last 10 games.
The possibility of not having Anunoby available for tonight's game looms for the Knicks. They certainly aren't the same team without him, and his status suggests that he may not be in the lineup against the Sixers. New York is already going to be without Mitchell Robinson and Julius Randle, both of whom have been ruled out for tonight's game.
The Knicks will obviously hope that Anunoby is good to go tonight. They'll need him in their lineup if they want to get hot again and remain one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference.
He's a solid defender and is also sharp from three-point range. He's shooting 37.9 percent from beyond the arc, while averaging 15.3 points per game.
The Knicks trail the Boston Celtics by 13 games for the top spot in the Eastern Conference and have the Orlando Magic nipping at their heels in the No. 5 spot.
If Anunoby returns, they should be able to find their groove again and remain in the picture for the playoffs. Tip-off between the Knicks and Sixers is at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time, and the game will air on TNT.
Anunoby might also give the Knicks a significant advantage. They are already at home for tonight's game, and the Sixers are going to be without Joel Embiid, De'Anthony Melton, and Robert Covington.
We'll see if his status changes as gametime draws nearer.