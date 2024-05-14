Is OG Anunoby playing tonight? Latest injury update for Knicks vs. Pacers, Game 5
By Curt Bishop
The New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers are engaged in an epic duel in the Eastern Conference semifinals. The series is tied at two games apiece, with the home team having won every game thus far.
Tonight, the series returns to Madison Square Garden with the Knicks looking to take a 3-2 before the series shifts back to Indianapolis.
Unfortunately, the Knicks might be at a bit of a disadvantage, as they will be without a key piece in forward OG Anunoby.
Anunoby has been dealing with a left hamstring strain, and he is listed as out for Game 5 on Tuesday's NBA injury report.
OG Anunoby is out for Game 5
Anunoby has not played since Game 2 of the series. He departed that game after having scored 28 points. In the playoffs, Anunoby is averaging 16.4 points per game and 6.8 rebounds while also shooting 49.5 percent from the field and 39.5 percent from beyond the arc.
The Pacers rallied from a 2-0 series deficit to tie things up upon returning home for Games 3 and 4, and it's clear that not having Anunoby is affecting the Knicks in a negative way.
Fortunately for New York, they are back home tonight and have a chance to take a 3-2 series lead back to Indiana, but not having Anunoby is going to be a problem for them. The team has been starting Precious Achiuwa at the 4 with Anunoby out and that will likely continue in Game 5.
Something that might work in the Knicks' favor however is the status of Pacers' star point guard Tyrese Haliburton. He has been dealing with back spasms, a sacral contusion, and a right ankle sprain and is listed as questionable for Game 5 in New York. The Pacers are also without Benedict Mathurin, which could help offset the absence of Anunoby for the Knicks.
We'll see if the Knicks can rally without their star power forward and regain the edge in the series before it heads back to Gainbridge Fieldhouse for Game 6.