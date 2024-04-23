Ohio State's Michael Hall Jr. talks NFL Draft process and Browns interest
Michael Hall Jr. says it would be a "blessing" to be drafted by the Browns
By Justin Fried
Ohio State defensive tackle Michael Hall Jr. is one of the youngest and most intriguing prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft class. At just 20 years old, Hall enters the league with ample untapped potential and plenty of NFL interest.
Hall is widely seen as a potential Day 2 pick in this year's draft, and while his college numbers aren't as impressive as some of the other players in this class, his athleticism and traits give him Pro Bowl potential at the next level.
A former four-star recruit, Hall spent three years at his hometown Ohio State before declaring for the NFL Draft in December. His standout performance at the Senior Bowl helped establish him as a possible top-50 pick in this year's draft.
We recently sat down with Hall to discuss his career at Ohio State, the 2024 NFL Draft process, and interest from NFL teams — his hometown Cleveland Browns included.
Below is only a partial transcription of our interview.
Why did Michael Hall Jr. choose Ohio State?
Justin Fried: "You were a very highly recruited player coming out of high school. You had offers from schools like Alabama, Penn State, Florida State, Tennessee, etc. Why was Ohio State such a dream school for you?"
Michael Hall Jr.: "I'm an Ohio guy, and just growing up here, it's all OSU. It was a blessing to play here."
Michael Hall Jr. on Ohio State DL coach Larry Johnson
JF: "At Ohio State, you got to work alongside [DL Coach] Larry Johnson. In your own words, talk to me about what makes Coach Johnson such a special coach."
MH: "He's a perfectionist. His attention to detail is everything. That's how he's been able to produce guys like the Bosas, Chase Young, and Dre'Mont Jones. He has the blueprint. He knows exactly what he's doing."
Michael Hall Jr. on becoming a father
JF: "You were blessed enough to have been able to welcome your son into the world this past September. What has changed the most about your life since you had your son?"
MH: "Everything's not about me anymore, it's about providing for my son. It's about being a great role model for him. I want him to be able to look back one day and think 'My dad left a great legacy.' I want to instill core values in him and teach him how to be a man."
Michael Hall Jr. on declaring for the NFL Draft
JF: "Did having your son influence your decision to enter the NFL Draft? What made you decide to declare?"
MH: "He definitely played a part in that decision. I felt like I developed a lot on and off the field with Coach [Larry Johnson] and [Ryan] Day. They developed me great throughout my three years there. I felt like coming back another year wasn't going to do very much for me. That was my gut feeling, so why not continue on to the next level and fulfill my dream?"
Michael Hall Jr. on his background as an OL
JF: "You played a ton of offensive line in high school as well. How much do you think your background as an offensive lineman helps you with your current game?"
MH: "It helps with film study. Offensive linemen are robots. They do the same thing over and over again. Just being able to use that [is important]. I already have a great perspective on what they do and what works. I remember what I hated to get from defensive linemen, so I just incorporate that into my game."
Michael Hall Jr. on meeting with NFL teams
JF: "You've met with a number of NFL teams over the last couple of months including top-30 visits with the Browns, Packers, Texans, Chiefs, and Vikings. What can you share about those visits? How cool would it be to play for your hometown Cleveland Browns?"
MH: "They've all been pretty similar. All very good visits. The teams all say the same things, they're very interested in me. It would definitely be a blessing if I end up in Cleveland, but no matter what organization picks me, I'm just blessed to be in the National Football League."