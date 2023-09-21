Ohio State vs. Notre Dame matchup history: Previous meetings, records
Take a look at the head-to-head history between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
By Scott Rogust
Week 3 of the college football season didn't have the most enticing matchups on paper, but the games still delivered exciting results and upset wins. But for the past two weeks, the attention has been on the Week 4 slate, which is quite honestly stacked with gigantic matchups. One of the big games will be on Saturday night when the No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes visit the No. 9 Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
Notre Dame is rolling to start the year, as they have seemingly put their quarterback concerns dating back to last season to rest by getting Sam Hartman from the transfer portal. Thus far, the team is 4-0 on the year and cruising to easy victories.
As for Ohio State, they aren't the unstoppable powerhouse offensively as they were last year. There have been complaints from the Buckeyes side about the new first down clock rule that opponents are using against them, hence the lack of a ridiculous amount of points being scored as they have in the past. However, they did drop 63 points against Western Kentucky last week.
With this big matchup, fans are probably curious about which team has gotten the most wins head-to-head. We have all of that information for you below.
Ohio State vs. Notre Dame history: Head-to-head, recent results, and more
Notre Dame and Ohio State have met seven times in their history. Out of those seven games, Ohio State has won five of them.
Since Notre Dame has just two wins, fans might be wondering when was the last time they won. The answer is October 31, 1936, when the Fighting Irish defeated the Buckeyes by the score of 7-2.
Notre Dame won their first meeting with Ohio State on Nov. 2, 1935, by a score of 18-13.
The last time these schools met was Sept. 3, 2022, in their season opener. At Ohio Stadium, the Buckeyes defeated the Fighting Irish 21-10. Ohio State was led by quarterback C.J. Stroud, who completed 24-of-34 pass attempts for 223 yards and two touchdowns.
Notre Dame and Ohio State will play on Saturday, Sept. 23 at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC.