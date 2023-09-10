Ryan Day is already making excuses for early Ohio State disappointment
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day credits the lack of explosiveness on offense due to the NCAA's new clock rule.
By Scott Rogust
The Ohio State Buckeyes did see a bunch of their top players enter the NFL Draft this past year, which included quarterback C.J. Stroud, wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and offensive tackle Paris Johnson. But, given how well the program recruits, the expectations are still high for the Buckeyes, as they look to win the CFP National Championship for the first time since 2014.
So far this season, Ohio State hasn't exactly been dominating their competition in easy matchups on paper. In Week 1, they pulled out a 23-3 victory over the Indiana Hoosiers. This past Saturday, Ohio State hosted and defeated Youngstown State 35-7. Perhaps the most telling statistic from Week 2 was that Youngstown State had possession of the football for 34 minutes, as opposed to Ohio State's 26.
After the game, Day discussed the offense's performance. The head coach said that they are normally used to scoring between 60 to 70 points in games like that, but he said that it is due to the inefficiency of the offense, and the new NCAA rule that allows the clock to run on first downs.
Ryan Day credits Ohio State's lack of offensive production on new NCAA clock rule
"It does create a level of anxiety," said Day, h/t The Columbus Dispatch. "We're used to getting about 15 possessions a game and scoring 60 and 70 points, but we had nine possessions. We're not used to having nine possessions. That's 60 plays. There's a lot of guys that we're trying to get out on the field and get touches to and play. And, boy, when you only have 60 plays, every single rep, I mean, you've got to be on point."
Ohio State had nine full possession on Saturday afternoon. The week prior, the Buckeyes had 10 possessions.
The NCAA passed a new rule that allowed the game clock to keep running while the on-field officials reset the chains. The only time that the clocks won't run to reset the chains will be in the final two minutes of the second and fourth quarters. This is the first time this rule will be enforced since 1967, per the Associated Press.
Day is not happy with the rule, but fans aren't exactly going to be sympathetic, given the team's success over the years. With their performances through the first two weeks of the season, the Buckeyes are now falling further down the AP Top 25 poll. Entering Week 1, the Buckeyes were the No. 3 ranked team in the country. This past weekend, they were ranked fifth. Now, the Week 3 rankings were revealed, and the Buckeyes now hold a No. 6 ranking.
Day and the Buckeyes. will look to increase their production next week against Western Kentucky. Then the following week, they will play the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, who have put up a ton of points so far this season.