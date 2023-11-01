Oklahoma fans are furious CFP rankings have Sooners behind Texas
The Oklahoma Sooners were ranked behind the Texas Longhorns in the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season.
By Scott Rogust
Tuesday, Oct. 31, wasn't just Halloween. Rather, it was the day of the first official rankings of the season from the College Football Playoff Selection Committee. Every Tuesday, the committee will unveil their rankings via ESPN based on the results of the past weekend.
Of course, this provides programs with an outlook of how they can either sneak into the four-team Playoff or use their rankings as motivation.
The Oklahoma Sooners sure do have some bulletin board material, as they were given the No. 9 ranking. But, they saw their hated rivals, the Texas Longhorns, ranked ahead of them at No. 7.
Sooners fans were not pleased by this reveal because the team beat the Longhorns 34-30 a couple of weeks ago. So, fans and even media members shared their thoughts on the CFP rankings.
Social media reacts to Oklahoma falling behind Texas in first CFP rankings
Oklahoma picked up the huge win over Texas in the Red River Showdown, with quarterback Dillon Gabriel driving the team down 75 yards into the endzone in over a minute, culminating in a touchdown pass to Nic Anderson for the 34-30 victory.
Since that game, Oklahoma overcame a comeback by the UCF Knights to pick up the 31-29 win in Week 8. Then, in Week 9, the Sooners lost 38-33 to the Kansas Jayhawks for their first loss of the season.
As for Texas, they picked up a narrow 31-24 win over the Houston Cougars in Week 8, a game in which they lost starting quarterback Quinn Newers to a grade 2 AC joint sprain. Then, in Week 9, the Longhorns, led by Maalik Murphy, defeated the BYU Cougars 35-6.
Texas' big win of the season was in Week 2 against the Alabama Crimson Tide by a 34-24 score. Hence why they were ranked over Alabama, who received the No. 8 slot.
There is always debate as to why the Selection Committee makes the decisions they do. The only thing Oklahoma can do is win out and hope that Texas does lose a game down the stretch. Their game this weekend will be against the No. 23 Kansas State Wildcats. As for Oklahoma, they face the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the final Bedlam Series.