Oklahoma makes stunning hire to quickly fill vacant DC job
Just hours after announcing the departure of defensive coordinator Ted Roof, the Oklahoma Sooners have landed on a hot-shot replacement.
The Oklahoma Sooners were without a defensive coordinator for just a few hours before an exciting replacement emerged.
On Thursday, head coach Brent Venables announced that Ted Roof had left the program by mutual agreement. Many DC changes around the country were expected. That wasn't one of them. Now it's clear that a new DC was already in the crosshairs when that move was made.
Matt Zenitz of 247Sports reported that Jacksonville State's Zac Alley is expected to be hired to replace Roof.
Who is new Oklahoma Sooners defensive coordinator Zac Alley?
Alley got started in coaching early as a student assistant as a freshman at Clemson in 2011. Dabo Swinney kept him on as a graduate assistant in 2015 and he remained with the Tigers, working under Venables until he landed a role as the inside linebackers coach at Boise State in 2019. From there he took over as Louisiana-Monroe's defensive coordinator in 2021 and then jumped to Jacksonville State in the same role in 2022.
Despite being in their first season in FBC, the Gamecocks were highly competitive in Conference USA, winning nine games. Fielding a stout defense was a big part of that success as Alley's unit held opponents to 21.2 points per game.
Alley came highly recommended by Venables when he started rising up the coaching ranks. So it's no surprise the Oklahoma head coach is now willing to bring him in to run his defense in Norman.
The Sooners gave up 23.5 points per game in 2023 but the average wasn't the issue. Giving up 38 points to Kansas and Arizona in two losses and 45 to TCU in a shootout victory was the problem. So was allowing 5.41 yards per play, ranking 54th nationally.
Alley is only 29 years old. Roof has a coaching résumé longer than that. So Venables is taking a risk hiring someone so young. However, he's seen what he can do firsthand and is betting on a rising star in the profession.