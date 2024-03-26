Oldest players playing in the 2024 NCAA Tournament
Age is only a number, as proven by the oldest players in the 2024 NCAA Tournament.
By Lior Lampert
The 2024 NCAA Tournament has offered plenty of surprises and exciting games, including several upsets.
Part of what makes the tournament such a thrilling event is the unpredictability on a game-to-game basis – you never know what will happen next. A single-game elimination format makes it nearly impossible to forecast, and the erratic play of college basketball players is a reminder that they’re far from finished products, creating even more variance.
That is why it’s not shocking to see that programs with upperclassmen and more experienced athletes have enjoyed success throughout March Madness, with some of the oldest players in the competition being critical contributors to their teams reaching the Sweet 16.
Oldest players playing in the 2024 NCAA Tournament
Name/College
Age
DOB
Armando Bacot (UNC)*
24
Mar. 6, 2000
Boo Buie (Northwestern)
24
Dec. 7, 1999
Cormac Ryan (UNC)*
26
Oct. 26, 1998
Trevin Knell (BYU)
26
Sept. 26, 1998
Cam Martin (Boise State)
26
Mar. 24, 1998
Dusan Mahorcic (Duquesne)
26
June 23, 1998
Seth Towns (Howard)
26
Nov. 5, 1997
Spencer Johnson (BYU)
26
Sept. 3, 1997
Cormac Ryan, who is in his sixth year of college, and fifth-year senior Armando Bacot of UNC have asterisks next to their names because the top-seeded Tar Heels are still alive in the tournament, with a matchup against the No. 4 ranked Alabama Crimston Tide next for a spot in the Elite Eight.
Cam Martin of Boise State and 2023-24 All-MEAC forward of Howard University, Seth Towns, both appeared in the First Four, but didn't reach the Round of 64.
Northwestern pulled out an impressive victory against the Florida Atlantic Owls in the first round thanks to Boo Buie contributing 22 points, four assists, three rebounds, and a remarkable five steals.
The meeting between Duquesne and BYU featured three of the oldest players in March Madness, with Dusan Mahorcic and the Dukes getting the last laugh and pulling off the upset against Spencer Johnson, Trevin Knell, and the Cougars. Alas, their run came to a screeching halt against Illinois in the second round.
Having veteran leadership in the locker room can do wonders for a team, but it is not the be-all and end-all of making noise in March Madness, as evidenced by only two of the eldest players still standing entering the Sweet 16.