Ole Miss fans throw trash on field after controversial LSU TD during win
In Ole Miss's win over LSU, the Tigers got bailed out by the refs in the fourth quarter. Rebels fans had an interesting way to make their anger clear.
After LSU's Brian Thomas was able to get bailed out by the ref for a TD, Ole Miss fans threw trash on the field.
Thomas was given a TD by the refs after he was unable to keep his feet in bounds for a catch late in the fourth quarter. This allowed the Tigers to go up two possessions.
The fans threw multiple cans onto the field due to their outrage over the call.
To be perfectly honest, the Tigers would have scored whether they were bailed out by the refs or not. Both teams were not able to stop each other offense in this game. It got so bad that LSU's offense was able to get into the red zone in under a minute with the game on the line.
This is especially bad when you consider the fact that they started deep in their own territory. While the weight of the call probably didn't matter with the way both offenses were playing, Ole Miss was still able to overcome this two-possession difference and went on to win the college football game.
What does this win reveal about Lane Kiffin's Ole Miss squad as we head into October?
This win didn't really prove anything that was known before. Ole Miss and LSU have really good offenses. Unfortunately, the defenses for both of these teams are bad. This is why LSU lost to Florida State and Ole Miss lost to Alabama. Still, Ole Miss now has an extremely good chance of going for more than 10 wins this season after this victory. LSU doesn't have as much of doing that as before.
The Tigers face off against Alabama and while LSU's offense will certainly have their moments against Alabama's defense, it will be a battle. On the other hand, the Rebels do not have to beat Georgia in order to reach 10 wins this season. With 10 or more wins in the SEC, they have a good chance of heading to a New Year's Six bowl.
For Kiffin's squad, this was a crucial step for Ole Miss to reach a NY6 bowl game this season. After their performance in this game, there is no non-Georgia game where they will not be the favorite.