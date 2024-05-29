Oli Marmol had the best response to being Angel Hernandez's final ejection
By Curt Bishop
At long last, notorious umpire Angel Hernandez is walking away from baseball.
This news has been met with much excitement from those around the game. It's obvious that Hernandez has been one of baseball's most controversial figures, mainly because of his constant missed calls.
Hernandez was also known for his ejections, which were often controversial as well. This season, Hernandez hadn't ejected anybody in the regular season, but he did make a few in spring training.
St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Lance Lynn and manager Oli Marmol were the final ejections by Hernandez. Upon realizing this, Marmol had a great response.
"I love that," said Marmol.
Marmol takes pleasure in being Hernandez's final ejection
Marmol is clearly taking some pleasure in being the final man ejected by one of baseball's most controversial figures.
Many fans around the game have had the honor of being ejected by Hernandez. It's clear that he wasn't popular among those closely involved in the game.
But someone had to be the final person tossed by Hernandez. In the end, Marmol was the one who received the honor after his starter was also tossed.
"He was getting into it with the dugout," said Lynn. "I started chirping with him and he didn't like it."
Marmol refused to further elaborate on his feelings about being Hernandez's final ejection, and told a Cardinals PR person, "I'm going to save you a lot of work."
Marmol kept his response brief and did just that, making his feelings clear, but also opting not to cause any more trouble. But it's clear that he feels honored to have been Hernandez's final ejection. Marmol himself hasn't accomplished much as Cardinals manager, and could even be on the hot seat if St. Louis fails to make the playoffs this season. President of baseball operations John Mozeliak even said as much just a few weeks ago. Yet, being Hernandez's final ejection cannot be taken from him.
Hernandez was the face of a bad product for so long. While he likely took that as a badge of honor, MLB is far better without him.
Now, the focus will likely shift to umpires such as Laz Diaz or even CB Bucknor with Hernandez officially gone. But the conversation about bad umpiring won't soon be over.