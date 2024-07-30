Oli Marmol makes sure to let door hit Dylan Carlson on way out of Cardinals clubhouse
By Mark Powell
Dylan Carlson is the St. Louis Cardinals former top prospect, though he's been shopped by John Mozeliak for over a year now. At his best, Carlson was a former NL Rookie of the Year candidate, but has cooled considerably over the last few years. In 2024, he's hitting under the Mendoza line with a slash line of .198/.275/.240.
Given the Cardinals injury issues, specifically in the outfield, Carlson has played in 58 games. However, they are getting healthy at the right time and just acquired Tommy Pham from the Chicago White Sox. Carlson's spot will be taken -- as it should with his lack of production -- and he doesn't sound thrilled.
"It’s a hard question to answer because I just want to play," Carlson said through John Denton. "We know how this game works. And, like I’ve said, this is all I know. For me, I just want to play, and I know what I’ve done to get here."
Carlson is reportedly drawing some interest as a reclamation project from the Angels, Guardians and Nationals, among others. He can be had for cheap, and the Cardinals don't exactly have the best track record with developing outfield prospects. Could Carlson be the next in a long line that includes Randy Arozarena and Adolis Garcia?
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, and join the discord to get the inside scoop as we near the July 30 MLB trade deadline.
Oli Marmol praising Tommy Pham should send message to Dylan Carlson
Carlson had been starting in center, but with the recent return of Lars Nootbaar and the acquisition of Pham, his days getting regular reps are behind him. If St. Louis can acquire anything of value for him, whether it be prospect capital or MLB talent, they should do so. Carlson's lack of value in the Cards clubhouse was put in perspective, likely unintentionally, but Oli Marmol, who claimed the majority of the team is excited about Pham's addition.
"We didn’t just get a right-handed bat, we got a guy that lives and dies for winning baseball games. Several players have come in (my office) and asked for him by name and for a reason," Marmol said.
Marmol let the door hit Carlson on the way out, and he's dead right. Baseball is a frustrating business and Carlson is on the wrong end of it this time around. A fresh start could do him some good.