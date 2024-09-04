Oli Marmol's take on Paul Goldschmidt's future doesn't line up with Cardinals reality
By Mark Powell
Paul Goldschmidt's future in St. Louis is a mystery as the Cardinals season comes to a close. The Cards still have a month remaining and could make a surprise playoff run, though they currently sit 5.5 games behind the Atlanta Braves for the third and final NL Wild Card spot. The division remains out of reach, as well, with the Milwaukee Brewers holding an 11-game lead over St. Louis.
So, October baseball is a little farfetched in the Lou. With that in mind, we can forgive Cards fans for having an eye on this winter, when Goldschmidt is a free agent. Goldy has been a perennial All-Star for much of the last decade, but fell off in 2024. This season, Goldschmidt is slashing just .247/.304/.420 with a .727 OPS. He's made some improvements of late, but he's not the same Goldy fans are used to in St. Louis. Could his exit be looming?
Goldschmidt plans to continue playing baseball beyond this season. He is 36 years old, sure, but Goldschmidt believes he still has some good play left in him.
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work onThe Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe toThe Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop between now and the MLB offseason.
Paul Goldschmidt wants to play next year, but it might not be with the Cardinals
“Yeah, I want to play next year; I want to continue to play,” Goldschmidt told MLB.com. “Actually, I haven’t let any of my thoughts get past that statement right there. I owe it to this team and organization to give everything to this year, and that’s 100 percent where my thoughts are. But, yes, I want to keep playing.”
While not the same hitter he once was, Goldschmidt still offers stable defense at first base, and is an above-average hitter by OPS, which is over .700. First base is a demanding position offensively, which could make Goldschmidt an intriguing buy-low candidate for a contender.
“I still feel [quick at the plate], but the stats don’t lie because I haven’t performed the way I wanted,” said Goldschmidt. “There are some stats that show that I’m still swinging hard and running fast, but there’s no denying I haven’t played well."
Oli Marmol isn't afraid to put his cards on the table. While he's experimented with moving Goldschmidt down in the lineup, thus sending a message to the veteran first baseman, Marmol would love to have him back on the team next season.
“I love Paul Goldschmidt,” Marmol said twice when asked about the player's future.
Unfortunately for Oli, it isn't up to him -- and Marmol is staring down the barrel as well assuming the Cardinals don't make the playoffs for the second straight season.