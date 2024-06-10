Olympic champion Suni Lee shares eczema journey and goal to help people face insecurities
By Marci Rubin
Suni Lee became an inspiration when she won the ultimate individual title in artistic gymnastics, the gold medal in the women’s all-around at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Lee is a three-time Olympic medalist, three-time World Championship medalist, and two-time NCAA Championship medalist. Underneath all the success, she didn’t always feel comfortable and confident in her skin.
In her role as a Lilly athlete brand ambassador, Lee recently partnered with Eli Lilly and Company, the health equity sponsor of Team USA, to share her story. Lee was joined by Mark Genovese, M.D., the senior vice president of Immunology Development at Eli Lilly and Company, Alexandra Golant, M.D., a dermatologist and medical director of the Dermatology Faculty Practice and the Program Director of the Dermatology Residency Program at Mount Sinai, and Julie Block, President and CEO of the National Eczema Association.
Mark Genovese moderated the conversation. He expressed, “There are things that we can learn that we can also impart on other patients about those struggles coping with insecurities… messages that we can help deliver to other patients that might be in similar situations to [Suni’s].”
As a young girl, Lee’s skin was very dry and flaky, and itchiness made her feel uncomfortable. “My mom ended up just taking me to the doctor, and my doctor sent me to a dermatologist. And that's when we got my diagnosis,” Lee explained. She was diagnosed with a chronic condition called eczema, or atopic dermatitis. It is an inflammatory skin condition that typically presents the way Lee described. Most eczema patients experience onset during childhood, although eczema presents across the lifespan.
Finding the right doctor and treatment plan is crucial. “Every patient's unique, every patient's going to respond to different treatments in different ways,” Dr. Golant said. Lee shared that providers know the right course of treatment for her after trying things and finding what works for her. The relationship between a dermatologist and a patient plays a key role in an individual receiving proper care. That’s why it’s important to develop a strong relationship with a provider.
In addition to finding the right medical provider, it’s important to have a supportive family. The panelists emphasized that eczema doesn’t just affect the person who has it. It is often a family disease, meaning it impacts primary caregivers and siblings of the eczema patient.
Dr. Golant explained more about eczema. She shared that eczema patients get stuck in an itch-scratch cycle. “As we become itchier, we tend to scratch our skin,” she said, “and that alone, unfortunately, perpetuates creating more inflammation in the skin, and therefore, more itch and more skin lesions for these patients.” Even when patients are in a period of clearance, they can experience a psychological component of wondering when the next flare-up will be.
There’s no cure for eczema, so management is the goal. Julie Block of the National Eczema Association shared that while eczema is not life-threatening, it can be life-altering. But the treatment for eczema has come a long way. She encouraged eczema patients to see a dermatologist for care even if they saw one early on in their eczema journey and felt frustrated with their care. “Dermatologists now are so thrilled to see an eczema patient,” Block said, “because they've got tools in their toolbox now. They can't wait to help people with this condition.”
For someone like Lee who is in the public eye, managing this disease can be particularly challenging. When she’s on the competition floor, all eyes are on her. Gymnasts wear leotards, so a lot of skin is exposed. “I've definitely had my fair share of insecurities,” Lee explained, “you know, not wanting to go out there because my arms or the back of my legs just look a little red or you can tell that it's irritated.” She shared that as she’s gotten older, the eczema has spread to other areas of her body. Lee noted that when competing, she tries not to worry about whether people are looking at her skin, and she tries not to scratch. “The more that I itch myself, the flakier it’s going to get, the drier it’s going to get.”
Lee used to be insecure over her eczema. She felt embarrassed because she didn’t hear other people talking about it. “You don't see a lot of people talking about their eczema flare-ups," she said. More people should talk about it. Lee expressed that it helps her to know that she’s not alone. A lot of people have eczema. In fact, about 7% of adults in the United States have eczema. Over the years, Lee has become more comfortable in her skin.
Now that Lee has gotten the help she needs, she hopes to help others who live with eczema. “I want to be able to inspire other people, younger generations, and help them feel less insecure, maybe feel more comfortable in their skin and to just realize that eczema is not something to be insecure about.” Lee is embracing her ability to be a role model.
As an advocate for people with eczema, Block echoed Lee’s sentiment. “Nobody should ever feel alone with this disease,” she said. Block emphasized the importance of destigmatizing the condition. The more eczema is talked about, the more people will understand.
Dr. Golant wants her patients and their caregivers to feel empowered. She shared that her goal for patients is “to have your life not dictated by your atopic dermatitis. You should live your life really as if you do not have atopic dermatitis.” Suni Lee certainly lives by this motto. She faces her health challenges head-on and lives her life doing what she loves to do.
Managing her chronic condition has undoubtedly made Lee stronger. It’s not the only health challenge she faces. Lee had to end her sophomore season at Auburn University early when facing kidney issues. She had to pause her gymnastics training for several months due to the symptoms. Her two kidney diseases are incurable, but she’s currently in remission. Lee fought her way back to the competition floor.
Lee is pursuing a spot on the 2024 Olympic team among a loaded field of talented gymnasts. She recently competed at the 2024 Core Hydration Classic and the 2024 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships. She earned a spot on USA Gymnastics' national team. Next up is the Olympic Trials.
Whether you have eczema or not, everyone can take something away from Lee's story. She stands for being secure and confident no matter what you face. Reflecting on her eczema journey, Lee said, “I really hope that people can just be inspired and know that they’re not alone in this journey and get the care they need from a healthcare provider.” She acknowledged that the journey is not easy. “You just have to embrace it.”
For eczema resources, visit the National Eczema Association and a new site, facemyeczema.com.