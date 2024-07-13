Fansided

2024 Paris Olympics Men's Basketball: Winners & History list

Basketball has been a summer olympic sport for men since 1936. Here's some more history on the tournament and competition.

By Andrew Bernucca

Canada v United States
Canada v United States / Ethan Miller/GettyImages
Men's 5x5 basketball at the 2024 Paris Olympics will be the 21st medal-contested edition of the sport at the Olympics, having begun at the 1936 Olympic games in Berlin. Since the inception of the competition, the United States has dominated. Here is some history on record-holders and more fun facts about men's 5x5 basketball at the Olympics.

Who has won the most gold medals in men's basketball?

While basketball has grown as an international sport in recent times, Team USA is still the dominant force contemporarily and historically. They have captured a record-setting 16 of 20 gold medals. The Soviet Union is next with two gold medals, followed by former Yugoslavia and Argentina with one each. Team USA also has one silver medal and two bronze medals.

Team USA won the first seven gold medals from 1936 through 1968. They lost the gold medal game in 1972 to the Soviet Union, amid some controversy. Since Argentina's shock gold medal triumph in 2004, Team USA won the next four gold medals and is on the hunt for their fifth in a row. Serbia and Canada are expected to be their biggest competition. Serbia has one silver medal as an independent nation, and Canada has never medaled.

Every Olympic Men's Basketball gold medal winner in history

Year, Olympics Host

Gold Medal Winner

Silver Medal Winner

Bronze Medal Winner

1936, Berlin

United States

Canada

Mexico

1948, London

United States

France

Brazil

1952, Helsinki

United States

Soviet Union

Uruguay

1956, Melbourne

United States

Soviet Union

Uruguay

1960, Rome

United States

Soviet Union

Brazil

1964, Tokyo

United States

Soviet Union

Brazil

1968, Mexico City

United States

Yugoslavia

Soviet Union

1972, Munich

Soviet Union

United States

Cuba

1976, Montreal

United States

Yugoslavia

Soviet Union

1980, Moscow

Yugoslavia

Italy

Soviet Union

1984, Los Angeles

United States

Spain

Yugoslavia

1988, Seoul

Soviet Union

Yugoslavia

United States

1992, Barcelona

United States

Croatia

Lithuania

1996, Atlanta

United States

Yugoslavia

Lithuania

2000, Sydney

United States

France

Lithuania

2004, Athens

Argentina

Italy

United States

2008, Beijing

United States

Spain

Argentina

2012, London

United States

Spain

Russia

2016, Rio

United States

Serbia

Spain

2020, Tokyo

United States

France

Australia

Amid Team USA's dominance in the gold medal count, the 1980 Moscow Olympics remain the only men's basketball competition where the Americans failed to win a medal of any kind.

Who has scored the most points in the Olympics?

For as much as Team USA has dominated medal accumulation, they don't have one player in the top-5 scorers in the history of the tournament, or even the top-10. Brazilian basketball legend Oscar Schmidt is the all-time leading scorer with 1,093 points in 38 career games. He is followed by Australian Andrew Gaze, and then three names more familiar with NBA fans: Pau Gasol, Luis Scola, and Manu Ginobili.

Kevin Durant is Team USA's all-time leading scorer with 435 points. He will definitel enter the top-10 if he plays in the 2024 Paris Olympics and could potentially enter the top-5. Ginobili is only 88 points ahead of him.

What player has participated in the most Olympic games?

Spanish basketball legend and former Portland Trailblazers and Denver Nuggets wing Rudy Fernandez will appear in a record-setting sixth Olympic games for Spain at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Fernandez has already announced his retirement from professional basketball, making these games with Spain the last of his career.

Any other fun Team USA facts?

Team USA has been a part of both the highest-scoring and lowest-scoring games in Olympic basketball history. They beat Canada 19-8 in the 1936 Olympics in Berlin and beat Nigeria 156-73 at the 2012 Olympics in London.

Men's 5x5 Olympic basketball will tip off Saturday, July 27 with Australia against Spain. Team USA will play their first game on Sunday, July 28 against Serbia. All games will be streamed on Peacock and/or appropriate partner channels.

