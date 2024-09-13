Once a Giant: Saquon Barkley reached out to Daniel Jones after rough Week 1
By Austen Bundy
If anyone knows how tough it is to play in New York, especially when you're struggling, it's Saquon Barkley. The now-Philadelphia Eagles running back played with Giants quarterback Daniel Jones from 2019 until 2023 and witnessed his highs and lows firsthand.
Barkley told Philadelphia reporters Thursday that he reached out to his former quarterback after New York's rough 28-6 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, telling him to "just go out there and play free."
Barley's comments come courtesy of ESPN's Tim McManus.
"I talked to him, I'm good friends with DJ," Barkley said. "Obviously having the game he didn't want, for me it was just letting him know that just go out there and play free and do what you do best."
Saquon Barkley reached out to ex-teammate Daniel Jones after brutal Week 1 start
Jones threw two interceptions, one for a pick-six, in the loss to the Vikings on Sunday. It was not an encouraging start to a make-or-break season for the sixth-year veteran who's coming off an injury-riddled 2023.
Barkley's encouraging words come as a slight surprise after the way New York and the 27-year-old running back's relationship ended, especially with the latter deciding to play for an in-division rival. General manager Joe Schoen decided to let Barkley test free agency instead of paying the player who sits fourth on the franchise's all-time rushing leaders list.
However, most NFL players respect the brotherhood and camaraderie developed between teammates, even when they end up on opposing sides of the field.
Jones is certainly under a lot of pressure being paid $40 million this season, on top of having to deal with the short-tempered New York media. The 27-year-old was booed by fans as he left MetLife Stadium after the loss on Sunday.
Jones and New York will have an opportunity to get things back on track in Week 2 against the Washington Commanders, a team they've had significant success against in recent years.