Once-maligned Astros addition used the hate to flip the script in Houston
The Houston Astros rebounded tremendously following a brutal April to put themselves into position to be buyers at this year's trade deadline. They were always expected to add starting pitching thanks to the myriad of injuries they were dealing with on that front, but the deal that they ended up making looked underwhelming at best.
The Astros traded for Yusei Kikuchi, a pitcher who not only had a 4.75 ERA in 22 starts with the Toronto Blue Jays, but he had a 7.75 ERA in his last eight appearances before the deal. This was a pitcher having a rough year and was only getting worse as the season progressed.
To make matters worse, the Astros didn't exactly buy low on Kikuchi. They traded valuable prospects like Joey Loperfido and Jake Bloss, and also parted with Will Wagner, a lesser prospect who was having a strong year in Triple-A.
They did all of this for a player who was set to hit free agency at the end of the season, adding insult to injury.
With all of this in mind, Astros fans were not thrilled with the deal at the time, to say the least. Kikuchi used the frustration Astros fans showed and has completely turned the tables on the deal. He has been sensational, and it's thanks to the vitriol Astros fans showed.
Yusei Kikuchi used hate from Astros fans to completely flip the script
In a game that the Astros had to have against the lowly Los Angeles Angels, Kikuchi went seven innings, allowing three hits and three runs, striking out six in a 5-3 win. It was just the latest of Kikuchi's brilliance in an Astros uniform.
The southpaw has made eight starts since the deal and has been nothing short of brilliant, posting a 3.19 ERA in 48 innings of work. He has pitched into the sixth inning in all eight of his starts, has allowed three earned runs or fewer in seven of the eight starts, and has allowed two earned runs or fewer five times in that span. The icing on the cake is the fact that Houston has won all eight of his starts.
The Blue Jays have reason to still be happy with the deal. Loperfido and Bloss have a lot of promise, and Wagner has excelled in his first taste of big-league action.
For a win-now Astros team, though, this deal has been a huge success, and only keeps getting better. Kikuchi has arguably been the most impactful starting pitcher moved, and he could easily be Houston's No. 2 or No. 3 starter in a postseason series. Quite the climb from where he was before the deal. At the end of the day, the Astros are inevitable, and doubting them almost never ends well. Kikuchi is just the latest example of that.