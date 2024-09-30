One 2024 NFL Draft pick every team already regrets and why
By Nick Villano
The NFL Draft is an inexact science. We know that there is a much better chance for a first-round pick to become a useful NFL player, and many later-round picks don't even survive training camp. However, it usually takes years for teams to truly know what they have in a player. Yet, there seem to be a few players every year that make an instantly wrong impression.
This year is no different. There are plenty of players that are causing fans to ring the alarms. There were some others that were just flat out cut off the team. Some of these players are first rounders who have their teams sweating bullets that they chose a bust, while others are already showing injury issues that could linger for years. We go through every team's draft to find one who has their front office sweating.
Arizona Cardinals - Tip Reiman
Third Round Pick
Tip Reiman was always a risk when the Arizona Cardinals took him in the NFL Draft. We see this all the time. A team sees a player who has the physical profile that can excel in the league, but they understand they haven’t proven themselves in the NFL yet. So, they come in with low expectations with the hopes they eventually grow into a star. It’s the epitome of boom or bust.
Reiman is a superior athlete. He has rare size and speed, standing at basically 6-foot-5 while running a 4.64 40-yard dash. He’s on the Arizona Cardinals, so he’s behind Trey McBride, but he’s still getting snaps on the surprising Cards.
He hasn’t done anything so far. Even though he was playing more snaps in Week 3, he didn’t record a target. In fact, he hasn’t had a target this whole season. The Cardinals are using Reiman as a blocking tight end, and they could have gotten that from an undrafted free agent.