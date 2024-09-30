One 2024 NFL Draft pick every team already regrets and why
By Nick Villano
Jacksonville Jaguars - Maason Smith
Second Round Pick
There was a lot of hype around Jacksonville Jaguars second-round pick Maason Smith. Many said he had a great training camp, and analysts expected him to make an impact right away. He was given a role in Week 1, playing 20 snaps on defense in his first-ever game. He showed power and physicality in that matchup with the Miami Dolphins, and he was useful against an opponent’s run game.
Then, he was a healthy scratch in Week 2. Wait, what? The Jaguars decided to take a promising second-round pick after a decent game that could build his confidence, and they benched him. How does that make sense?
The coaching staff said this move was to “get better” and that Smith had a “good practice” before he was scratched. So, he has a good game, a good practice, the team is desperate after blowing a big lead, and they bench said player with good game and good practice.
This is just an odd coaching move. Smith was back in the lineup in Week 3 and recorded the team’s only QB hit. Maybe that will convince Ryan Nielsen to keep him on the field. If they do, then he will no longer be a concern except to opposing defenses.