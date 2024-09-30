One 2024 NFL Draft pick every team already regrets and why
By Nick Villano
Los Angeles Chargers - Justin Eboigbe
Fourth Round Pick
Justin Eboigbe is another player who had a legit shot at being a starter despite being a fourth-round pick. With new head coach Jim Harbaugh at the helm, all players have a chance to impress. That includes a gigantic defensive tackle who was incredibly powerful on the Alabama defensive line.
He comes into the league with great movement at the point of attack, and he’s found positive ways to use his body mass to impact the defensive line. That method of attack is something Harbaugh covets. It’s surprising he didn’t publicly recruit him when he was at Michigan, but it’s possible Eboigbe wanted to stay in the South (he mostly visited countries below the Mason-Dixon line).
Unfortunately, the Chargers have not activated Eboigbe for a game this season. Despite his preseason hype, with some saying there’s a chance that he could start, he can’t even get in uniform, let alone on the field.
It’s been a rough start for Justin Eboigbe, but the issue is there’s no real conversation around him at all. Is he disappointing? The only way we can say is because he’s not on the field. As of now, it’s worrisome that he is where he is every week.