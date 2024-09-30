One 2024 NFL Draft pick every team already regrets and why
By Nick Villano
Pittsburgh Steelers - Roman Wilson
Third Round Pick
The Pittsburgh Steelers have had a ton of questions behind George Pickens. Their wide receiver two has been a bigger question than QB1, which is a huge surprise since the Steelers are riding with Russell Wilson and Justin Fields. However, the wide receivers have not been the best.
Some fans were hoping that players just needed to keep the seat warm for Roman Wilson. Right now, Calvin Austin and Van Jefferson are holding that number two spot on the depth chart. Wilson has a direct route to serious playing time, but he hasn’t been able to grab it.
This is a Steelers fanbase that has seen rookie wide receivers thrive. Beyond just Pickens, they’ve seen Juju Smith-Schuster and Diontae Johnson excel in their rookie seasons. They even saw some decent contributions from the likes of Mike Williams and James Washington.
So, seeing Wilson (at the time of this writing) putting up nothing after three weeks is concerning, to say the least. In fact, he’s going in the wrong direction. He was a healthy scratch in Week 3, as the Steelers dressed just four receivers. Still, Wilson needs to be better, and he has to show something this season. A rough start hasn’t ruined careers. Emmanuel Sanders had a bad rookie season but bounced back in a big way. We just need to see something from Wilson this year.