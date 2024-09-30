One 2024 NFL Draft pick every team already regrets and why
By Nick Villano
Washington Commanders - Ben Sinnott
Second Round Pick
The Washington Commanders might be relying on more rookies than anyone in the league. Their second-overall pick Jayden Daniels was given the ball from Day 1, and he’s played well for the situation. The Commanders are 3-1, but he’s looked good and there’s hope in the DMV. Jer'zhan Newton missed a little time after offseason foot surgery, but he’s looked explosive in his limited snaps on the defensive line. Even left tackle Brandon Coleman, wide receiver Luke McCaffrey, and cornerback Mike Sainristil have played roles very early in their careers. The Commanders look to have a good first draft class.
One rookie who isn’t really discussed but was expected to make a huge impact is tight end Ben Sinnott. Through three games, the 53rd-overall pick had zero catches. In fact, he has zero targets.
Sinnott was the second tight end taken in the NFL Draft, the first after Brock Bowers to the Raiders in the top 15. His stats haven’t been anything, but some say he might have shown some things away from the ball. His snap share proves that may be true. He went from 22 percent of offensive snaps in Week 1 to 44 percent in Week 3. Maybe a breakout is coming.
For now, Commanders fans desperately wish the Commanders took a receiver instead. Their depth chart is hurting, and Sinnott is currently rotating in with starter Zach Ertz. It seems like they could have had a better allocation of assets.