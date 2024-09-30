One 2024 NFL Draft pick every team already regrets and why
By Nick Villano
Cleveland Browns - Nathaniel Watson
Sixth Round Pick
The Cleveland Browns made one of the strangest moves in the first month of the season. After initially bringing Nathaniel Watson on the 53-man roster, they cut him after just two games and no snaps outside of some special teams contributions. It is still a very strange situation, as Watson was known as a key leaders who could grow into a contributor with time. Everyone spoke very highly of him, and it seemed like he was keen to play whatever role the Browns had for him.
Watson even looked great in the preseason, putting up fantastic grades when given an opportunity. Yet, the Browns felt he wasn’t even worth a roster spot.
Some rumors say the Browns did bring him back after he cleared waivers, but this whole situation is odd. What caused the Browns to make this move? Why did they take a fifth-round pick and risk losing him for nothing? Better question: why didn’t anyone else claim him?
There’s a lot going on with this transaction, and it could be as simple as the Browns felt they needed the roster spots for other players, but for this to happen to a fifth-round pick and not someone at the end of the draft is problematic.