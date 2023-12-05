One AL East team is about to give Yankees fans the worst possible timeline
If this timeline comes true, New York Yankees fans will never let Brian Cashman live it down.
By Josh Wilson
It seems at every turn, New York Yankees fans are reminded that this is no longer George Steinbrenner's team. Gone are the days of acquiring talent to win by any means necessary, it would seem.
Bryce Harper has been a revelation for the Philadelphia Phillies. Yankees fans have to remember every postseason that the team didn't even try to get him.
Similarly, there is no indication the Yankees are even in the running for Shohei Ohtani, as much as fans would believe the Yankees should be.
That's not to say the Yankees haven't been engaged this offseason. They're rumored to be interested in outfielders Cody Bellinger (free agent) and Juan Soto (trade rental). They also appear to have an edge on Yoshinobu Yamamoto, if recent rumors are to be believed.
Still, their aggression is outpaced by an AL East counterpart.
Toronto Blue Jays are all-in on building a World Series team
The Yankees might get Bellinger and/or Soto and Yamamoto. Or, they could lose either of those pieces to the Toronto Blue Jays, who are going after both. The Jays are engaged on Soto according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic (subscription required) and Jon Morosi seemed to indicate they also have an interest in Bellinger.
Not to mention, the Blue Jays emerged Tuesday morning as front-runners to land Shohei Ohtani.
Toronto is all-in to build a winner. And as much as it does seem like the Yankees are trying to make moves, their appetite to do whatever it takes to win feels like it's dwarfed by their divisional rival. Where the Yankees decided six-year-old information was enough to convince them not to pursue Ohtani, the Jays are pushing all their chips to the center, and it just might pay off.
Much remains to be seen about how many of these moves prove to actually come true for the Jays. So far, it's all talk. But it sure feels like the seeds Toronto is putting out there will gain them a good chance at accruing the right talent to win.
If the Jays pick off even one or two of these talents, the Yankees might be in for a tough era.