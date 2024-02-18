One of Aaron Rodgers favorite Packers teammates may suddenly be available
Aaron Rodgers' future in New York is a bit murky, but he could still recruit an old friend.
New York Jets star quarterback Aaron Rodgers didn't have an ideal first season in the Big Apple, suffering a season-ending injury just as his campaign was getting started. He does, however, seem to get along well with his teammates, certainly much better than embattled young quarterback Zach Wilson did.
Due to his massive cap hit, Rodgers figures to be a Jet for the foreseeable future, and appeasing the legendary signal-caller seems to be the strategy New York will take in 2024. Rodgers loves to have a chip on his shoulder, and after the way he left Lambeau Field and how his 2023 season ended, you had better believe the former draft day snub has all the ammunition he needs to come roaring back.
'Mr. Reliable' could help Aaron Rodgers in New York
If Rodgers liked someone in Green Bay, then he really liked them. And one of his favorite players seemed to be underrated interior offensive lineman Jon Runyan Jr., whom he once referred to as "Mr. Reliable" during the 2020 season.
According to Lombardi Ave's Freddie Boston, it looks like the Packers are actually ready to let the 26-year-old guard go in free agency this offseason because they are eyeing a couple of interior offensive linemen who could replace the former Michigan Wolverine.
Runyan could try to cash in on free agency and parlay an endorsement from Rodgers into a better contract, vying to start at right guard for the Jets in 2024. If Rodgers wants the Jets to sign a guard, then you had better believe they will acquiesce to his request, as signing Runyan Jr. isn't a stretch by any means; it would be a reasonable, easily achievable signing.
Rodgers fell out with the Packers because they didn't get him the players he wanted, so the Jets would want to avoid that mistake, noting how much a quarterback needs to trust his offensive line. There's a feeling Rodgers wants several familiar faces with him in New York, and Runyan could be a part of that.