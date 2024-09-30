One player from all 32 teams who should be dealt at the 2024 NFL trade deadline
By Nick Villano
The NFL Trade Deadline is November 5th, and the league is gearing up to make moves. The deadline is more fruitful than it was years ago because they moved it back a few weeks. Now, teams know if they are in the running or not when they make a trade. It’s important to understand a team’s place in the standings before getting into trade talks.
As we approach October, teams are starting to understand their place in the league. Some teams now know if they have a chance to come back from a bad start, while others are accepting their place at the bottom. Then, there are those dominant teams that are looking for extra pieces to go for an official Super Bowl run.
So, we go through every single NFL team, looking at their rosters and who could become available. Which player is up for grabs on your favorite team?
Arizona Cardinals - Budda Baker
At one point, it looked like the Arizona Cardinals were going to be the surprise team in the NFL. They looked really good in the first two weeks. Then, they lost two straight games to fall to 1-3. The last game against the Commanders was a complete destruction, as the Cardinals sat back and watched Jayden Daniels’ coming out party.
Now, the good vibes in Arizona are taking a back seat. It’s not anyone’s fault in particular, but we’re sure many people are considering putting Kyler Murray here, but that doesn’t make a ton of sense. Murray is young and has committed to taking the Cardinals into the next era. Marvin Harrison Jr. is building a connection with Murray.
So, we’re going with Budda Baker. The safety is still one of the best at his position, and he could receive something decent on name value alone. He’s asked for a trade in the past, but that chatter has quieted down. Still, there’s enough time in his prime to make an impact on a second team, and there are teams that would be excited to have him push them over the top.