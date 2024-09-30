Fansided

One player from all 32 teams who should be dealt at the 2024 NFL trade deadline

As we officially get through the first month of the NFL season, many teams made it known whether they are contenders or not. Either way, the November 5th deadline will be here before we know it, and these players could be on the move.

By Nick Villano

Denver Broncos - Courtland Sutton

There is not much to celebrate with the Denver Broncos offense this season. The running game might be the worst in the league. Bo Nix doesn’t exactly look like a first-round pick right away, and he often has downright embarrassing statistics. He has a good game here and there (really just the Tampa game), but the consistency isn’t anywhere near where it should be, especially in a Sean Payton offense.

One player who hasn’t shown the patience to wait for things to develop is Courtland Sutton. While he hasn’t publicly demanded a trade, there have been rumors about his happiness with the team. Ironically, he’s been the most consistent offensive piece on the team. Will that impatience rear its ugly head again?

If it does, there should be a list of teams lining up to get Sutton. He’s truly a very good player who’s been stuck in weird situation after weird situation. He’s outperformed every wide receiver the Broncos have brought in who was supposedly more talented. Sutton has numbers despite some pretty below-average quarterbacks. 

A strange trade could be a swap between the Bengals and Broncos. Tee Higgins is likely leaving this offseason, but Sutton would be a perfect number two for Joe Burrow behind Ja’Marr Chase. Would that help with his impatience? That’s for them to figure out.

