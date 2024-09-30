Fansided

One player from all 32 teams who should be dealt at the 2024 NFL trade deadline

As we officially get through the first month of the NFL season, many teams made it known whether they are contenders or not. Either way, the November 5th deadline will be here before we know it, and these players could be on the move.

By Nick Villano

Carolina Panthers v Las Vegas Raiders
Carolina Panthers v Las Vegas Raiders / Steve Marcus/GettyImages
Detroit Lions - Ennis Rakestraw

The Detroit Lions had a quiet trade deadline last season, and many criticized the franchise for not making a big move. They also received flack for not targeting another wide receiver when some players left in free agency, leaving them to rely on Jameson Williams to fill in behind Amon Ra St. Brown. The Lions have been doing things unconventionally for years, and it’s worked. Who are we to question them now?

Well, this year might be slightly different. For one, the Lions have around $35 million in salary cap space they could spend. Yes, there’s the possibility to roll it over, but there are only so many cracks at a Super Bowl. The Lions are legitimately in their window right now. 

However, teams aren’t just giving good players away. It takes players to get players (or draft picks). One very interesting option is cornerback Ennis Rakestraw. The Lions took Terrion Arnold in the first round of the draft, also at cornerback. Arnold has been really good to start. He has some bumps, but he looks like the real deal. Rakestraw is a luxury at this point, although he could build into a seriously good tandem. 

The Lions did trade for Carlton Davis this offseason. Rakestraw is looking at a slot corner spot at best, but it’s more likely he has to wait his turn on the outside. It makes sense to use that asset to fill a need the Lions have now. 

