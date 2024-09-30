One player from all 32 teams who should be dealt at the 2024 NFL trade deadline
By Nick Villano
Green Bay Packers - Christian Watson
The Green Bay Packers have a lot of above-average wide receivers. We think they could be really good, but they keep taking each other’s thunder. Just this past week, Jayden Reed had 139 yards and a touchdown. The week before, he had 50 yards. The week before, he had nine yards. This is going to keep happening as the Packers figure out this offense (and Jordan Love stays healthy).
Meanwhile, there’s Christian Watson. The speedster receiver has shown flashes of greatness. Unfortunately, it’s immediately followed by injury. Almost every single time, Watson has a big game and is on the shelf the next week. Often, he’s on the shelf for weeks. He’s on the shelf as we speak. It’s kind of crazy.
So why would the Packers trade Watson when he’s not having a great season and he’s below the value of the second-round pick they used on him? For one, it just opens up things for the offense. They don’t have to change the gameplan constantly for this large subset of wide receivers.
Watson is a different kind of receiver, and he’s one many teams would love to have. However, a team with a plethora of options is hampered by an inconsistent option like Watson. He can break behind the defense and score from anywhere on the field, but the Packers just can’t rely on him. So, elsewhere he should go.