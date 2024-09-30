One player from all 32 teams who should be dealt at the 2024 NFL trade deadline
By Nick Villano
Houston Texans - John Metchie
The story of John Metchie is one of inspiration. He tore his ACL in his last college football game, and he was still drafted in the second round by the Houston Texans. Then, a few months later, he announced he was suffering from acute promyelocytic leukemia and would have to sit out his entire rookie season while he battled cancer. He’s since gone into remission and returned to full football activities last season.
But something changed in the 12 months after Metchie was drafted. The Texans had this high-powered offense built around wide receivers who weren’t him. Tank Dell and Nico Collins were quickly becoming household names, and Metchie was struggling to find the right role in this offense.
Metchie finished last season with just 16 catches and no touchdowns. It was fine as he was building back his strength from a lost season and a major knee injury. Then, the Texans traded for Stefon Diggs. He was officially pushed out of the offense.
The Texans were without Tank Dell on Sunday, but Metchie still finished with just one catch for seven yards. He’s still just 24 years old. A team could turn him into something. He just needs an opportunity.