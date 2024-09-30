One player from all 32 teams who should be dealt at the 2024 NFL trade deadline
By Nick Villano
Indianapolis Colts - EJ Speed
Here we go again with the Indianapolis Colts. Anthony Richardson is once again injured, and the backup is looking to keep the team afloat. Instead of Gardner Minshew, this time it’s a very much aging Joe Flacco. What exactly can we expect from a Flacco-led Colts team? It will undoubtedly be less exciting than the one led by Richardson (although they might win more games).
It’s really hard to figure out where the Colts will be in four weeks when these trades are actually being discussed, but there is one player who has been tied to trade rumors. EJ Speed has been tied to multiple teams just in conversation. There’s no speculation he’s being officially shopped, but his name is out there.
It’s interesting, as defensive players aren’t often mentioned this early unless they’re disgruntled pass rushers or superstar cornerbacks on the final year of their contract. Speed is a linebacker who tries to tie the defense together. That’s still valuable, but it’s just interesting his name is coming up now.
Speed can do a little bit of everything, which is really important to teams in today’s NFL. If you’re not rushing the passer at will, make sure you can deflect a pass, stop the run, and knock out an attempted block. Speed can do that, and he’ll be coveted if the Colts make him available.