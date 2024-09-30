One player from all 32 teams who should be dealt at the 2024 NFL trade deadline
By Nick Villano
Los Angeles Chargers - Gus Edwards
Sometimes things just don’t work. Gus Edwards doesn’t work in Los Angeles. His former Ravens and current Chargers teammate JK Dobbins absolutely works. He’s playing like a number-one running back, putting up 6.1 yards per carry to start the season (although he had a stinker against the Chiefs this past week). Meanwhile, Edwards is averaging less than half of that.
Edwards saw his carries drop to just six in Week 4. It was even less in Week 3. Jim Harbaugh seems like he’s lost faith in the veteran running back. He hasn’t been effective, and Dobbins looks like he’s fully recovered from the list of injuries that has caused him to miss time in years past. It’s no wonder Edwards is losing time.
Edwards value on the market isn’t going to be great, but it will contribute more than what Edwards is doing for the Chargers right now. He always seems like a good locker room guy, and he’s known as a motivator, but is that enough to keep him on the roster? Honestly, that might be enough for a team led by Jim Harbaugh.
The Chargers need so much. They need a wide receiver, even with Ladd McConkey looking good so far. They need help in the secondary. What they don’t need is a running back just to fill carries when others on the team could do that.