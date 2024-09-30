Fansided

One player from all 32 teams who should be dealt at the 2024 NFL trade deadline

As we officially get through the first month of the NFL season, many teams made it known whether they are contenders or not. Either way, the November 5th deadline will be here before we know it, and these players could be on the move.

By Nick Villano

Carolina Panthers v Las Vegas Raiders
Carolina Panthers v Las Vegas Raiders / Steve Marcus/GettyImages
Los Angeles Chargers - Gus Edwards

Sometimes things just don’t work. Gus Edwards doesn’t work in Los Angeles. His former Ravens and current Chargers teammate JK Dobbins absolutely works. He’s playing like a number-one running back, putting up 6.1 yards per carry to start the season (although he had a stinker against the Chiefs this past week). Meanwhile, Edwards is averaging less than half of that.

Edwards saw his carries drop to just six in Week 4. It was even less in Week 3. Jim Harbaugh seems like he’s lost faith in the veteran running back. He hasn’t been effective, and Dobbins looks like he’s fully recovered from the list of injuries that has caused him to miss time in years past. It’s no wonder Edwards is losing time.

Edwards value on the market isn’t going to be great, but it will contribute more than what Edwards is doing for the Chargers right now. He always seems like a good locker room guy, and he’s known as a motivator, but is that enough to keep him on the roster? Honestly, that might be enough for a team led by Jim Harbaugh.

The Chargers need so much. They need a wide receiver, even with Ladd McConkey looking good so far. They need help in the secondary. What they don’t need is a running back just to fill carries when others on the team could do that.

