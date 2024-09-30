One player from all 32 teams who should be dealt at the 2024 NFL trade deadline
By Nick Villano
Los Angeles Rams - Tre'Davious White
The Los Angeles Rams season is quickly veering into “uh oh” territory. The injuries are seemingly insurmountable, and the team is competing on pure, unadulterated spite towards other teams. Matthew Stafford is trying to make whoever he can work in this offense, and he’s relying on Kyren Williams a lot (remember when we were all worried about him returning kicks?).
However, a loss to the Chicago Bears has the Rams 1-3. The injured players aren’t returning anytime soon (at least most of them), and it seems like the magic of Sean McVay isn’t enough to overcome this many hurdles. They have some fun players, and rookie Jared Verse has done a great job replacing some of Aaron Donald’s impact, but again, it’s not enough.
So the Rams are likely going to see if they can trade players and add assets. They could go bold and put Cooper Kupp on the block, but we don’t think anyone would match the price they’d put on him. Instead, veteran cornerback Tre’Davious White is on the move here. White signed with the Rams after the Bills surprisingly cut him, but he went to LA for a shot at winning.
Now that the winning seemingly ended, White might want a legit shot at a Super Bowl. He’s not at the top of the league anymore, but he’s still pretty good. The Rams could get something decent for White in a weak cornerback trade class.