One player from all 32 teams who should be dealt at the 2024 NFL trade deadline
By Nick Villano
Atlanta Falcons - Tyler Allgeier
The Atlanta Falcons have this brand new coach, leaving Arthur Smith in the dust and replacing him with Raheem Morris. After years of mismanaged offensive assets, everyone expected the Falcons to really take advantage of Kyle Pitts, Drake London, and newly signed Darnell Mooney. However, the most important take for the Falcons was the team was expected to spend more time getting Bijan Robinson entrenched as a top running back in the league.
Robinson is definitely having a better season than last year, but he hasn’t had a great season. He’s yet to hit 100 yards rushing, and the offense is still being stretched. That’s partially being stretched by “backup” running back Tyler Allgeier. He has had 27 carries this season, and he’s averaging 6.1 yards per carry. That’s a pretty insane number, and it’s two yards per carry more than Robinson.
It’s almost like the Falcons can’t help themselves but to play Allgeier. And who could blame them? When a player is averaging six yards every time he touches the ball, the team much find a way to get it to them.
However, the Falcons used the eighth overall pick on Robinson. They need him to be the weapon one expects from that pick. The Falcons should give Allgeier his opportunity to be a starter, and in the process, they get an asset to open the door for Robinson to dominate the league.