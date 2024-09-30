One player from all 32 teams who should be dealt at the 2024 NFL trade deadline
By Nick Villano
Miami Dolphins - Odell Beckham Jr.
We so wanted to put Tyreek Hill on the trade block. There is no other player who could conceivably be traded that would change a team’s fortunes like Tyreek Hill. He could make a team a Super Bowl contender overnight. He’s also said that he sees the end of his career, but hasn’t given out specifics. He tends to like Miami, but with a carousel of quarterbacks trying to replace Tua Tagovailoa, that situation might get old.
However, we don’t think it will get to “trade” territory. So, we went for another superstar receiver who hasn’t even suited up for the Dolphins yet. Odell Beckham Jr. signed with Miami this offseason to be the team’s third option. He hasn’t even caught a pass from Tagovailoa yet.
He’s coming back to Skyler Thompson and Tyler Huntley throwing him balls, whenever he does come back. Word on the street is that the Dolphins plan to open his practice window this week. If that’s true, and he returns sooner rather than later, then Beckham could showcase his ability to teams looking to make a trade.
Beckham has been traded midseason and helped a team win a Super Bowl in the past. He did it for the Rams, even though he suffered a major knee injury in that game. Now, a few years later, he could do it again.