One player from all 32 teams who should be dealt at the 2024 NFL trade deadline
By Nick Villano
Minnesota Vikings - Nick Mullins
The Minnesota Vikings have to be regretting that J.J. McCarthy pick, right? Sam Darnold is dominating for the Vikes en route to a 4-0 record. He looks like the player everyone thought he could become. This is another version of Geno Smith. And here’s the problem with that: they likely have to play McCarthy next season. Say what you want, but the Vikings took him in the top 10, and he will be fully healthy. Plus, they have to give Darnold a massive deal to keep him around. A team is going to give him the Baker Mayfield contract this offseason.
With that said, the Vikings could help the depth of another team by trading Nick Mullens. Mullens has been a perpetual backup his entire career, but he has been somewhat successful when his number is called. That kind of career is important in today’s NFL. Just look at what’s happening in Green Bay or Miami, where they have to change literally everything because they don’t have competent backups.
Wouldn’t the Vikings like that? In theory, yes, but if someone is willing to pay something for Mullens, we think the Vikings take it. They have Brett Rypien on the roster, and they can play it safe with Darnold.