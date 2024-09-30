One player from all 32 teams who should be dealt at the 2024 NFL trade deadline
By Nick Villano
New England Patriots - Jonathan Jones
We’ve mentioned before that there isn’t much available as far as secondary help on the trade market. Teams covet their cornerback, as they’ve quickly become one of the most important positions on the defense. Stopping the pass without committing a penalty is just as important as completing passes in many cases.
This is where the Patriots thrive. They seem to be a cornerback factory, as many players at the position went elsewhere and got paid. They now have Christian Gonzalez, who constantly looks like one of the best players at the position despite being so young. They also have quality safeties Kyle Duggar and Jabrill Peppers. Jonathan Jones is another quality player, but he might give the Patriots more in a trade than on the field.
Jones is really good, but the Patriots just aren’t very good as a team. They will be sellers at the trade deadline, and the dearth of options at corner might make Jones very valuable.
He has been in the league for eight years, and he’s been surprisingly durable. He often suits up and plays whatever position the Patriots ask of him. The former undrafted free agent has been playing like his career depends on it since coming out. The Patriots should do him a solid and get him to a winning team.
Jones is a free agent next offseason, and many expect him to look for his next spot. This is one final time he has to cash in (most likely). He’s coming off a two-year deal worth $19 million, which is generous, but the Patriots likely want to continue the youth movement. They already traded Matthew Judon, and Jones would just be the next step in the process.