One player from all 32 teams who should be dealt at the 2024 NFL trade deadline
By Nick Villano
Philadelphia Eagles - James Bradberry
Many thought the Philadelphia Eagles would cut James Bradberry this offseason, but they decided to keep him and put him on injured reserve. This gives Bradberry his full salary, guaranteed after Week 1, despite the Eagles signing CJ Gardner-Johnson in the offseason. Once upon a time, it seemed like the Eagles chose to keep Bradberry over Gardner-Johnson, but they are back to having both in the secondary (when Bradberry returns).
Bradberry could return to the field in the next few weeks according to his original timeline. He’s trying out a new position of safety, so we’ll see how this all goes. However, according to the Eagles depth chart, Bradberry might have to work his way back into the lineup. We also have no idea what other injuries are coming the Eagles way, and honestly, they could be looking to add to a weirdly flawed team.
Philadelphia’s season has already been weird, and the shellacking they took at the hands of Tampa on Sunday didn’t help anything. After they were embarrassed in the playoffs in January, many thought the Eagles would turn this into a “get-right game,” but this was anything but. The Eagles might be broken, and if that’s the case, expect to see much bigger changes than James Bradberry. For now, we expect Philadelphia to add bigger players than they lose.