One player from all 32 teams who should be dealt at the 2024 NFL trade deadline

As we officially get through the first month of the NFL season, many teams made it known whether they are contenders or not. Either way, the November 5th deadline will be here before we know it, and these players could be on the move.

By Nick Villano

Carolina Panthers v Las Vegas Raiders
Carolina Panthers v Las Vegas Raiders / Steve Marcus/GettyImages
Philadelphia Eagles - James Bradberry

Many thought the Philadelphia Eagles would cut James Bradberry this offseason, but they decided to keep him and put him on injured reserve. This gives Bradberry his full salary, guaranteed after Week 1, despite the Eagles signing CJ Gardner-Johnson in the offseason. Once upon a time, it seemed like the Eagles chose to keep Bradberry over Gardner-Johnson, but they are back to having both in the secondary (when Bradberry returns).

Bradberry could return to the field in the next few weeks according to his original timeline. He’s trying out a new position of safety, so we’ll see how this all goes. However, according to the Eagles depth chart, Bradberry might have to work his way back into the lineup. We also have no idea what other injuries are coming the Eagles way, and honestly, they could be looking to add to a weirdly flawed team.

Philadelphia’s season has already been weird, and the shellacking they took at the hands of Tampa on Sunday didn’t help anything. After they were embarrassed in the playoffs in January, many thought the Eagles would turn this into a “get-right game,” but this was anything but. The Eagles might be broken, and if that’s the case, expect to see much bigger changes than James Bradberry. For now, we expect Philadelphia to add bigger players than they lose.

