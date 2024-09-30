One player from all 32 teams who should be dealt at the 2024 NFL trade deadline
By Nick Villano
Pittsburgh Steelers - Dan Moore Jr.
We’ve talked about the dearth of cornerbacks on the market, but there might be even fewer offensive linemen. That, plus the fact that the Pittsburgh Steelers are 3-1 makes this trade situation interesting. Will the Steelers trade one of their starting offensive linemen in the middle of the season that’s been described as successful?
Well, the season sure isn’t successful because of the offensive line, and Dan Moore Jr. has been a point of contention for Steelers fans (and we assume Steelers brass) for literally years. Broderick Jones has had his share of issues, but he’s still young. Moore has been doing this for three years, and he doesn’t seem to be getting better.
Here’s the thing about offensive linemen, they are always valuable. If someone can be a consistent starter, then he is getting a team something on the trade market. Moore is a controversial figure in the Steel City, but that might not be the case in LA or Green Bay. Moore can go there without the scrutiny, and maybe he’ll be better.
The Steelers learned about addition by subtraction when they finally let go of Matt Canada as offensive coordinator. This might be a similar situation. Justin Fields needs some type of protection. Moore isn’t handling that role.