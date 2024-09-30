One player from all 32 teams who should be dealt at the 2024 NFL trade deadline
By Nick Villano
San Francisco 49ers - Deebo Samuel
Okay, yeah, this would be wild. However, the 49ers have been somewhat insane over the last year, no? Has a team that was coming off such a close Super Bowl loss had rumors like this involved with them immediately after? The Brandon Aiyuk storyline dominated news cycles, and the 49ers just ended up signing him to the deal they offered him weeks or months before.
The story that didn’t get as much coverage as Aiyuk was the rumor they wanted to trade away Deebo Samuel. The wide receiver made a stink during his most recent contract negotiation, and his next one isn’t too far away. He has just one year remaining after this one, and Sameul already restructured his contract to make next season less appealing for himself.
Teams would love to have Sameul on the roster, even with his current contract situation to handle. The 49ers made it clear that Aiyuk was their priority, and they let Sameul be in trade rumors for quite a while. So, as the team showed they made their choice late in training camp, it makes sense they try to get what they can for a superstar receiver.
On top of this, the 49ers still have Ricky Pearsall waiting in the wings. He’s a first-round pick that’s expected to fully recover from a gunshot wound. Of course, he was originally taken as Aiyuk insurance, but he’s expected to perform as a first-round pick. It makes sense to open the offense up for him and get what they can for Sameul.