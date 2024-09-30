One player from all 32 teams who should be dealt at the 2024 NFL trade deadline
By Nick Villano
Seattle Seahawks - Tyler Lockett
The Seattle Seahawks could be the team to watch during the NFL Trade Deadline. We expect them to still be in the playoff hunt at the time, but they have a very interesting roster. They might have the deepest wide receiver room in the league. Of course, DK Metcalf is the star, but Tyler Lockett has taken some of that shine and played well alongside. They do very different things, so they worked together.
Then the Seahawks drafted Jaxson Smith-Njigba. JSN plays a similar role as Lockett’s, and he’s taken a much bigger role this season after he was a first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
This crowded room means it makes sense for the Seahawks to see who’s willing to give what for Lockett on the trade block. Would a team give up a first-round pick for Lockett? Is he worth another star player at a different position?
Well, he’s probably not getting exactly what the Seahawks want because Lockett is sneaky old. He’s 32 years old. He’s older than Odell Beckham Jr. The only wide receiver playing this year that’s over 32 years old is Adam Theilen. That’s pretty crazy, and it’s hard to say Lockett is still in that company. He could get the Seahawks a middle-round pick or a different player, but we think this might be a year late on a Lockett trade.